The Lake House opening July 27

The Oneida Indian Nation's newest venue, The Lake House in Sylvan Beach, is set to open on Monday, July 27.

Guests must be 18 years old or older to enter the property.

The lake house will follow the same safer together protocols as all oneida indian nation properties... ...including mandatory face coverings wherever feasible, physical distancing and occupancy limits where face coverings are not feasible, daily screening of all employees, and enhanced cleaning protocols.

