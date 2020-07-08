Global  

Gyms allowed to open from 25 July
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 07:10s - Published
Indoor gyms will be able to reopen from July 25 but with safety measures in place, including timed entry and smaller class sizes.

Gyms, entertainment venues to remain closed as NC legislature fails to override vetoes

Gyms and entertainment venues around the state will remain closed after the North Carolina...
bizjournals - Published

Dr Hilary's ominous warning as gyms get set to reopen 'within days'

Dr Hilary's ominous warning as gyms get set to reopen 'within days' Prime Minister Boris Johnson could re-open gyms by the middle part of this month after complexes were...
Tamworth Herald - Published

Gyms in Northern Ireland set to become first in UK to reopen

Preparations are under way as gyms in Northern Ireland are set to become the first in the UK to...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


