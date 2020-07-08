Gyms allowed to open from 25 July
Indoor gyms will be able to reopen from July 25 but with safety measures in place, including timed entry and smaller class sizes.
Natsuki Yorke Gyms, indoor pools and leisure centres can open in England from 25 July
Hilary Jones warns gym fans of the dangers of opening up too soonOn Good morning Britain, Dr Hilary Jones explains how and why gyms are not safe to be open just yet
