Loyola University Maryland Will Offer Combination Of In-Person, Online Learning In Fall
Loyola University Maryland Will Offer Combination Of In-Person, Online Learning In Fall

Loyola University Maryland Will Offer Combination Of In-Person, Online Learning In Fall

Loyola University Maryland will move to a hybrid model combining in-person and online learning when students return in the fall, the university said Thursday.

