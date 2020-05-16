Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Live music figure calls for more support for venues
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Live music figure calls for more support for venues

Live music figure calls for more support for venues

An independent live music figurehead has warned many people in his industry 'will be looking for other jobs' by January unless more Government financial support or a return to unrestricted gigs and concerts is forthcoming.

Adam Regan, director of the famous Hare & Hounds pub in Kings Heath, Birmingham, has kept the venue shut for the time being because around 80% of its income is from gigs and club nights.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Government Government System or group of people governing an organized community, often a state

Eye on China: Govt plans to hike budget allocation for BRO

 With an eye firmly on China, the government plans to hike the budget allocation for the Border Roads Organization (BRO) to Rs 11,800 crore during the ongoing..
IndiaTimes
Govt announces safety plans for return to schools in autumn [Video]

Govt announces safety plans for return to schools in autumn

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has unveiled the government’s safety plan for how to get all children in all year groups back to the classroom in September, after up to six months at home. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:15Published

Govt budgeted free grain for 8cr migrants but only 2.1cr benefited

 Only 2.14 crore of migrant workers who returned to their home states picked up the 5 kg free foodgrain (wheat or rice) in May and June each, though the..
IndiaTimes

Birmingham Birmingham Major city in the English Midlands, 2nd highest population of a UK city.

How a high street has been changed by coronavirus

 Many of the independent businesses in a Birmingham suburb are not sure when they will open again.
BBC News

Birmingham taxi driver beaten by fare-dodging passenger

 Video shows the driver being repeatedly struck in the face by the assailant, who then walks away.
BBC News

Birmingham wall collapse deaths: Prosecution decision delayed

 Relatives of migrant workers killed in a wall collapse say it feels like their lives do not matter.
BBC News

100 days of lockdown: Birmingham doctor recalls 'fear'

 Staff at City Hospital in Birmingham recall the 100 days since lockdown began.
BBC News

Kings Heath Kings Heath Human settlement in England


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cher voices support for U.K.'s live music scene [Video]

Cher voices support for U.K.'s live music scene

Cher has come out in support of the U.K.'s live music scene amid calls for the British government to offer financial assistance to industry workers amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:48Published
This 230-year-old farm has more than 250,000 tulips you can drive through [Video]

This 230-year-old farm has more than 250,000 tulips you can drive through

More than 250-thousand tulips will light up your day and you don’t even have to get out of your car. It’s a drive-thru tulip display you can experience with social distancing in mind. Dalton Farms..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:03Published
KC music venue reopens with live concert [Video]

KC music venue reopens with live concert

Entertainment venues in Kansas City, Missouri opened Friday for the first time in weeks. Knuckleheads Saloon had a live band on stage and a sold-out crowd.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:17Published