Live music figure calls for more support for venues

An independent live music figurehead has warned many people in his industry 'will be looking for other jobs' by January unless more Government financial support or a return to unrestricted gigs and concerts is forthcoming.

Adam Regan, director of the famous Hare & Hounds pub in Kings Heath, Birmingham, has kept the venue shut for the time being because around 80% of its income is from gigs and club nights.