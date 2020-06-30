U.S. Supreme Court rules some Trump financial records can be revealed

|
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Supreme Court decision 'not good news' for Trump -Pelosi
Trump tax returns: Supreme Court rules president does not have to reveal financial documents to HouseThe Supreme Court on Thursday blocked Congress from obtaining Donald Trump's tax and financial records from his accounting firm and major lenders, meaning voters..
WorldNews
Supreme Court blocks House Democrats from access to Trump's financial records for nowThe ruling carries political as well as legal and constitutional implications for the president and Congress.
USATODAY.com
Trump 'must hand over records to NY prosecutors'He must pass his financial records to prosecutors but not to lawmakers, the US Supreme Court rules.
BBC News
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Supreme Court says President Trump cannot keep tax, financial records from prosecutorsThe ruling carries political as well as legal and constitutional implications for the president and law enforcement officials.
USATODAY.com
New York City Largest city in the United States
Staten Island tattoo studio reopens after lockdown
Black Lives Matter mural unveiled in Harlem
New York City starts painting Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump TowerThe planned mural had provoked the ire of President Donald Trump, who slammed the mural on Twitter earlier this month as a "symbol of hate"
USATODAY.com
United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress
House Approves $100 Billion Rural Broadband Funding
Hickenlooper Wins Colorado Senate Primary
McGrath Defeats Booker In Kentucky
No indication alleged Russia payments were a 'hoax': House Dem
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Democratic presidential candidate Biden proposes ‘Buy American’ campaignDemocratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden has proposed sweeping new uses of the state’s regulatory and spending power to bolster US manufacturing and..
WorldNews
U.S. Supreme Court to rule on Trump bid to conceal his financial recordsBy Lawrence Hurley and Jan Wolfe WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court is due on Thursday to rule on whether Democratic-led congressional committees and..
WorldNews
Biden and Bernie, United (at Least Briefly)Democratic unity materializes in a long set of policy proposals: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders Deepen Their CooperationAllies of the onetime presidential rivals revealed expansive joint policy recommendations, in a sign of tentative collaboration between the Democratic Party’s..
NYTimes.com
