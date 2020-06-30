Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Supreme Court rules some Trump financial records can be revealed
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:14s - Published
U.S. Supreme Court rules some Trump financial records can be revealed

U.S. Supreme Court rules some Trump financial records can be revealed

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a New York prosecutor can obtain President Donald Trump's financial records but prevented - at least for now - Democratic-led House of Representatives committees from getting similar documents.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Supreme Court decision 'not good news' for Trump -Pelosi [Video]

Supreme Court decision 'not good news' for Trump -Pelosi

During her weekly press briefing on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the Supreme Court ruling allowing various financial records of the President to be turned over to a grand jury as part of a criminal investigation as"not good news" for Trump.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:49Published

Trump tax returns: Supreme Court rules president does not have to reveal financial documents to House

 The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked Congress from obtaining Donald Trump's tax and financial records from his accounting firm and major lenders, meaning voters..
WorldNews

Supreme Court blocks House Democrats from access to Trump's financial records for now

 The ruling carries political as well as legal and constitutional implications for the president and Congress.
USATODAY.com

Trump 'must hand over records to NY prosecutors'

 He must pass his financial records to prosecutors but not to lawmakers, the US Supreme Court rules.
BBC News

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Supreme Court says President Trump cannot keep tax, financial records from prosecutors

 The ruling carries political as well as legal and constitutional implications for the president and law enforcement officials.
USATODAY.com

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Staten Island tattoo studio reopens after lockdown [Video]

Staten Island tattoo studio reopens after lockdown

Tattoo aficionados this week rushed to body art parlors across New York, including InkStained Tattoo Studio on Staten Island as the city reopened Monday, entering Phase 3. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published
Black Lives Matter mural unveiled in Harlem [Video]

Black Lives Matter mural unveiled in Harlem

A large Black Lives Matter mural was unveiled in the New York City neighborhood of Harlem on Wednesday (July 8).

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published

New York City starts painting Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower

 The planned mural had provoked the ire of President Donald Trump, who slammed the mural on Twitter earlier this month as a "symbol of hate"
USATODAY.com

United States House of Representatives United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress

House Approves $100 Billion Rural Broadband Funding [Video]

House Approves $100 Billion Rural Broadband Funding

House Approves $100 Billion Rural Broadband Funding

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published
Hickenlooper Wins Colorado Senate Primary [Video]

Hickenlooper Wins Colorado Senate Primary

John Hickenlooper on the Democratic nomination for US Senate in the June 30 primaries. Hickenlooper defeated Andrew Romanoff, the former speaker of the Colorado House. Hickenlooper defeated Andrew Romanoff, the former speaker of the Colorado House. He served two terms as the state's governor, first elected in 2010 and then re-elected in 2014. Business Insider reports that the former governor won a handily, 60% to 40%. Hickenlooper will now face vulnerable Republican Senator Cory Gardner.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published
McGrath Defeats Booker In Kentucky [Video]

McGrath Defeats Booker In Kentucky

Amy McGrath won the Democratic primary to face GOP Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky. McGrath is a former fighter pilot and 2018 House candidate backed by the US Senate Democrats' campaign arm. She defeated Kentucky State Representative Charles Booker. Business Insider reports that McGrath positioned herself as a pro-Trump Democrat. Her eye-catching ads and national Democrats' widespread dislike of McConnell made her one of the top fundraisers of the cycle.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
No indication alleged Russia payments were a 'hoax': House Dem [Video]

No indication alleged Russia payments were a 'hoax': House Dem

Representative Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, on Tuesday said after a White House briefing on a reported Russian effort to pay the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, that 'nothing' from that briefing indicated that the alleged payments were a 'hoax'.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:43Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democratic presidential candidate Biden proposes ‘Buy American’ campaign

 Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden has proposed sweeping new uses of the state’s regulatory and spending power to bolster US manufacturing and..
WorldNews

U.S. Supreme Court to rule on Trump bid to conceal his financial records

 By Lawrence Hurley and Jan Wolfe WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court is due on Thursday to rule on whether Democratic-led congressional committees and..
WorldNews

Biden and Bernie, United (at Least Briefly)

 Democratic unity materializes in a long set of policy proposals: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders Deepen Their Cooperation

 Allies of the onetime presidential rivals revealed expansive joint policy recommendations, in a sign of tentative collaboration between the Democratic Party’s..
NYTimes.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump tax returns: Supreme Court rules president does not have to reveal financial documents to House

Trump tax returns: Supreme Court rules president does not have to reveal financial documents to House The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked Congress from obtaining Donald Trump's tax and financial...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Al JazeeraNYTimes.com


Supreme Court Rules On Two Key Cases In Battle For Trump's Taxes

The Supreme Court ruled on two key cases that deal with President Trump's financial records and...
NPR - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle TimesMediaite


Supreme Court says Congress can’t get Trump records, for now

The Supreme Court on Thursday kept a hold on President Donald Trump’s financial records that...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle Times



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court Says Manhattan DA Can Review President's Tax Returns [Video]

Supreme Court Says Manhattan DA Can Review President's Tax Returns

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday on whether New York prosecutors and Congress can see President Donald Trump's tax returns and financial records.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:02Published
Supreme Court Upholds New York Prosecutors Demand For Trump Tax Records [Video]

Supreme Court Upholds New York Prosecutors Demand For Trump Tax Records

Skyler Henry reports the high court also ruled that President Trump can block the release of his tax records to Congress.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:28Published
SCOTUS Rules Trump’s Tax Returns Can Be Subpoenaed [Video]

SCOTUS Rules Trump’s Tax Returns Can Be Subpoenaed

The Supreme Court has upheld a subpoena from a Manhattan District attorney to obtain President Donald Trump’s financial records.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:34Published