Couple visits Himachal with fake COVID negative certificates, case registered

A Delhi couple was caught visiting Dharamshala by producing fake COVID-19 negative certificates.

While speaking to ANI in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on July 09, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kangra, Vimukt Ranjan said, "We have sent them to institutional quarantine center, they will be tested today.

Case has been registered against them.

Action will be taken according to their report." "They had first produced antibody test report which said it is not comprehensive COVID-19 negative test.

So we denied them entry.

Yesterday (July 08), they returned with RT-PCR report on Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital's letter-head.

We cross-verified it with RML and got to know it is fake, not issued by RML," Kangra SP added.