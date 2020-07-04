Couple visits Himachal with fake COVID negative certificates, case registered
Couple visits Himachal with fake COVID negative certificates, case registered
A Delhi couple was caught visiting Dharamshala by producing fake COVID-19 negative certificates.
While speaking to ANI in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on July 09, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kangra, Vimukt Ranjan said, "We have sent them to institutional quarantine center, they will be tested today.
Case has been registered against them.
Action will be taken according to their report." "They had first produced antibody test report which said it is not comprehensive COVID-19 negative test.
So we denied them entry.
Yesterday (July 08), they returned with RT-PCR report on Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital's letter-head.
We cross-verified it with RML and got to know it is fake, not issued by RML," Kangra SP added.
Five non-governmental organisations (NGOs) of Tibetans-in-exile held a protest in Dharamshala on July 17 to make their voices heard about the oppressive rule in Tibet by China. They demonstrated their demands on the occasion of International Justice Day. "We want international organizations and communities to stand together against China and hold China accountable," said Tenzin Khando, who is part of Central Tibetan Women's Association.
Thrill of adventure sport left scary memories for the two youth, as they survived a crash after their paraglider got stuck amid trees below Indrunag hill near Dharamshala on July 15. Both the boys were flying a tandem flight when the incident took place. Their paraglider crashed soon after takeoff from Indrunag hill. Both the youth were rescued by a fire-brigade with the help of local people. Both of them are safe.
Himachal Pradesh's Garo Hills witnessed surge in water levels due to heavy rains, which have caused flood like situations in many parts. Several villages have been submerged in water, which has affected lives of the people. Surging floodwater affected over 175 villages in the plain-belt of Garo Hills. The flood situation has worsened due to the backflow of Brahmaputra river. The district administration has set up 22 relief camps and taking care of the people there.
Heavy rainfall has taken a violent turn when a landslide occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Bhattakufer area near Shmila on July 20. People in the area went into shock after witnessing this breath taking incident.
Locals were rescued from a flash flood near Batseri village in Himachal Pradesh's Sangla town. The rescue operation was carried out by police and local people. According to the state meterological department, heavy rainfall is likely in Himachal Pradesh till July 23. IMD has also issued yellow weather warnings in middle and lower hills for July 18 and 19 while an orange warning has been issued in middle and lower hills for July 20 and 21.
The air services resumed at Kullu Manali Airport in Himachal Pradesh's Bhuntar amid coronavirus pandemic. Air Services began after over 3 months on July 16 amid Unlock 2.0. The state authority has put a health screening counter at the terminal. The flight carried 12 passengers who came from Delhi. While speaking to ANI, the Director of Kullu Manali Airport, Neeraj Kumar Srivastava said, "A flight carrying 12 passengers from Delhi arrived here and 2 passengers departed for Delhi." There are over 350 active cases of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh.
At least 10-15 families became homeless due to heavy rainfall in Delhi's Anna Nagar colony. People including women and children have left stranded on road. On July 20, they took shelter at the temporary camp made by authorities. These camps were also washed away following heavy rainfall and now they're staying under a metro station. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain in Delhi.
While speaking to ANI in the national capital on July 20, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief in Delhi, Adesh Gupta spoke on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha's allegations that construction of BJP office near Minto Bridge led to blockage of sewage and water pipelines. He said, "AAP, Delhi government are factories of lies." "Delhi government's recklessness is to be blamed for death of a person near Minto Bridge," Adesh Gupta added.
In a viral video, police personnel were seen being beaten up by people. The incident happened in Himachal Pradesh's Dadasiba. While speaking to media persons, Kangra SP V Ranjan said, "People were angry over a death case. We've noted their concerns and are investigating it. Also, we've registered case in connection with manhandling of the personnel."