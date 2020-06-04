Global  

'The Crown' Extended to Sixth and Final Season at Netflix | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:20s
'The Crown' Extended to Sixth and Final Season at Netflix | THR News

'The Crown' Extended to Sixth and Final Season at Netflix | THR News

Creator Peter Morgan says this extra season will enable the show to cover the same period in greater detail.

