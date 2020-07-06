Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Potentially Toxic Hand Sanitizer Sold In Massachusetts Recalled For Methanol
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Potentially Toxic Hand Sanitizer Sold In Massachusetts Recalled For Methanol

Potentially Toxic Hand Sanitizer Sold In Massachusetts Recalled For Methanol

The Food and Drug Administration said manufacturers are recalling two brands of hand sanitizer, including one product that was sold in Massachusetts.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Multiple brands of hand sanitizer recalled or should be avoided due to methanol risk, FDA says. See the list.

More than a dozen kinds of hand sanitizer should be avoided because they may contain methanol, a...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Is It Safe To Keep Hand Sanitizer In Your Car [Video]

Is It Safe To Keep Hand Sanitizer In Your Car

Brooke Katz explains in this The Ones For Wellness report.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:09Published
Proper disposal of toxic hand sanitizer [Video]

Proper disposal of toxic hand sanitizer

As the FDA releases more brands of hand sanitizers that could contain toxic chemicals, people are looking into proper disposal.

Credit: WKTVPublished
Man Mistakes Super Glue for Hand Sanitizer [Video]

Man Mistakes Super Glue for Hand Sanitizer

Occurred on April 12, 2020 / Flovilla, Georgia, USA Info from Licensor: "My husband pranked me by pretending to have mistaken gorilla glue grit hand sanitizer. He did it to get me to laugh. We were at..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:59Published