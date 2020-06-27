Global  

New COVID-19 Vaccine Trial In Colorado: UCHealth Recruiting 1,000 Patients
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:25s
New COVID-19 Vaccine Trial In Colorado: UCHealth Recruiting 1,000 Patients

New COVID-19 Vaccine Trial In Colorado: UCHealth Recruiting 1,000 Patients

UCHealth and the CU School of Medicine are looking to recruit 1,000 people in Colorado for a study testing a promising COVID-19 vaccine.

