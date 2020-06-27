New COVID-19 Vaccine Trial In Colorado: UCHealth Recruiting 1,000 Patients
UCHealth and the CU School of Medicine are looking to recruit 1,000 people in Colorado for a study testing a promising COVID-19 vaccine.
Covid update: Infosys flies staff back from US; 1 crore Chinese give examFrom over 1 crore Chinese students giving university entrance exams, to India's recovery rate reaching 61.13% - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The process for clinical..
Mesa lab testing COVID-19 antibody treatmentNew trial seeks to find out if antibody infusions could help patients.
With major HHS grant, Colorado State University moving forward with COVID-19 vaccine researchA new COVID-19 vaccine being studied by Colorado State University has been backed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The university was granted nearly $700,000 by the department to..