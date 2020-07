Top 20 Comedic Performances By Serious Actors Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 20:23s - Published 19 seconds ago Top 20 Comedic Performances By Serious Actors These actors can do it all! For this list, we’ll be going over some of the best times serious actors delivered comedic performances in films. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend These actors can do it all! For this list, we’ll be going over some of the best times serious actors delivered comedic performances in films. Our countdown includes Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Tom Cruise, and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this