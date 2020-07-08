U.S. Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of South Bay Catholic Schools
The ruling blocks lawsuits by teachers against schools in Torrance and Hermosa Beach.
Amy Johnson reports.
U.S. Supreme Court rules some Trump financial records can be revealedThe U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a New York prosecutor can obtain President Donald Trump's financial records but prevented - at least for now - Democratic-led House of Representatives..
Supreme Court Uphold NYC Prosecutor's Demand For Trump Tax ReturnsSklyer Henry of CBS News reports.
Supreme Court Says Manhattan DA Can Review President's Tax ReturnsThe U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday on whether New York prosecutors and Congress can see President Donald Trump's tax returns and financial records.