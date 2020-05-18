Global  

Johnny Depp wrote on walls in blood UK court hears
The third day of Johnny Depp's libel case against UK tabloid newspaper The Sun has been hearing how he wrote on walls in blood and suffered "some species of a nervous breakdown" during a violent arguement with his ex-wife and fellow actress Amber Heard.

Adam Reed reports.

