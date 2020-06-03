Global  

Javicia Leslie Set to Play Batwoman in CW Series | THR News
Duration: 01:40s
Javicia Leslie Set to Play Batwoman in CW Series | THR News
The CW has found its new Batwoman.
Javicia Leslie has been tapped to become the CW's new Batwoman. According to CNN, the actress will debut in the iconic role in January 2021. "I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television". Leslie went on to say that "as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show". "Batwoman" will air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET when the show returns.

Javicia Leslie has been announced as Ruby Rose's replacement Batwoman on the CW series.

Javicia Leslie to become TV's first Black Batwoman, succeeding Ruby Rose in CW series

 Javicia Leslie will succeed Ruby Rose as the superhero title character of CW's 'Batwoman,' although she will have a different non-superhero alter ego.
Actress Javicia Leslie has been cast as the new Batwoman.

After the exit of actor Ruby Rose from superhero CW series 'Batwoman,' the makers have found a new...
Ruby Rose is really excited to hear who is taking over her title as Batwoman! The former star of the...
Javicia Leslie Will Replace Ruby Rose as Batwoman Leslie will become the first Black woman to portray Batwoman on TV. Leslie's Batwoman will have a brand new alter ego, Ryan Wilder. Javicia Leslie, via..

Javicia Leslie has been announced as Ruby Rose's replacement Batwoman on the CW series.

The CW series is opting not to recast the role of Kate Kane that Rose played in season one.

