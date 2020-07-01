Car show charity event

FOR FREQUENT TESTING.A LOCAL GROUP ISGETTING READY FOR ITSVERY FIRST CHARITYEVENT.QUARANTINE 2020,OTHERWISE KNOWN ASQ-20, LINED UP SEVERALCARS ON WEDNESDAY.ALL MAKES ANDMODELS OF CARS ANDMOTORCYCLES AREWELCOMED TO THEEVENT.Cary Lagrone // Q-20, Founder"We believe that if we raise$100 or$5,000 that we've done somethingand that we've achievedsomething.And we know proudly that we havegiven none of that money back.We're taking any of that to helpsupport this or all of theraffles we'regiving away nothing.

So we alljustdo it to feel better.

Itbrightens ourday to see all the cars too."CARY EXPECTS OVER 400CARS AT THE CHARITYEVENT.IT KICKS OFF SATUR