Massive Black Lives Matter street mural painted directly in front of Trump Tower in NYC

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, alongside Rev.

Al Sharpton, painted some of the letters on a giant mural that spells Black Lives Matter on Fifth Avenue directly in front of Trump Tower on Thursday (July 9).

The mayor had been discussing this plan for over a month and the street was closed early this morning to begin the painting.

President Donald Trump, who often feuds with de Blasio on Twitter, is reportedly known to be against this mural being painted in front of his Midtown skyscraper.