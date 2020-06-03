TikTok exposes one key thing the pet food industry doesn't want you to know Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:00s - Published 1 week ago TikTok exposes one key thing the pet food industry doesn't want you to know Andrew Woods is a veterinarian on TikTok and YouTube who posts videos explaining certain common animal behaviors and even answers questions from commenters.One of his video series on TikTok exposes the dangers of what pet food companies do not want owners to know.Part one of the series stars Woods in his scrubs and he begins the video saying that the FDA has started an investigation into a suspicious link .between people feeding their dogs grain-free food and dogs developing dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).“Dilated cardiomyopathy is a horrible heart condition when the heart valves get too big and they can’t pump blood effectively,” Woods explains.After further investigations, Woods says that the FDA has discovered that the link is not even exclusive to grain-free dog food, it’s also found in boutique and exotic food too.A lot of dog lovers defended the grain-free diet in the comments section, claiming that Woods was only saying this to get more money as a vet.Others backed up the claims with personal stories 0

