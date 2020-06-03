Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TikTok exposes one key thing the pet food industry doesn't want you to know
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:00s - Published
TikTok exposes one key thing the pet food industry doesn't want you to know

TikTok exposes one key thing the pet food industry doesn't want you to know

Andrew Woods is a veterinarian on TikTok and YouTube who posts videos explaining certain common animal behaviors and even answers questions from commenters.One of his video series on TikTok exposes the dangers of what pet food companies do not want owners to know.Part one of the series stars Woods in his scrubs and he begins the video saying that the FDA has started an investigation into a suspicious link .between people feeding their dogs grain-free food and dogs developing dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).“Dilated cardiomyopathy is a horrible heart condition when the heart valves get too big and they can’t pump blood effectively,” Woods explains.After further investigations, Woods says that the FDA has discovered that the link is not even exclusive to grain-free dog food, it’s also found in boutique and exotic food too.A lot of dog lovers defended the grain-free diet in the comments section, claiming that Woods was only saying this to get more money as a vet.Others backed up the claims with personal stories

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nana4Trump2020

Nana4Trump2020 Yahoo Lifestyle: TikTok vet exposes 'scary' secret the pet food industry doesn’t want you to know: 'Literally the d… https://t.co/z0CQXmR1LZ 3 days ago

ILoveALilRain

I Love A Lil Rain TikTok vet exposes 'scary' secret the pet food industry doesn’t want you to know: 'Literally the devil' https://t.co/MpAeKoeRHd 3 days ago

16Lokie

Sandra Kearney TikTok vet exposes 'scary' secret the pet food industry doesn’t want you to know: 'Literally the devil' https://t.co/VkAB19Vfgc 3 days ago

neonflorals

BarBarA TikTok vet exposes 'scary' secret the pet food industry doesn’t want you to know: 'Literally the ...… https://t.co/iVR0jBr5To 3 days ago

nowly101_devi

Narayani Devi TikTok vet exposes 'scary' secret the pet food industry doesn’t want you to know: 'Literally the devil' https://t.co/Tgilq4iFeR 3 days ago

BooksByKim

Kimberlee Franklin TikTok vet exposes 'scary' secret the pet food industry doesn’t want you to know: 'Literally the devil' - Yahoo Lif… https://t.co/zsfJKTONyj 4 days ago

CE_Maven

Good Ol' Days Are Gone TikTok vet exposes 'scary' secret the pet food industry doesn’t want you to know: 'Literally the devil' https://t.co/r1wmvKwujE #Dog 4 days ago

InTheKnow

In The Know TikTok exposes one key thing the pet food industry doesn’t want you to know https://t.co/YtctJIcgJg 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

This McDonald's muffin is so hard, even a hammer can't break it [Video]

This McDonald's muffin is so hard, even a hammer can't break it

Though McDonald’s arguably makes some of the best fast food chicken nuggets and french fries, one thing the chain isn’t really known for is its breakfast pastry offerings.and there’s a reason..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:52Published
A lockdown shopaholic turns delivery boxes into cars for her cat [Video]

A lockdown shopaholic turns delivery boxes into cars for her cat

A locked down shopaholic has been transforming her delivery boxes into cars for her CAT - including an ambulance and the Jurassic Park jeep. Jen Prior, 29, and her boyfriend marketing manager Niall..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published