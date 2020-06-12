3 Men, 2 Teens Arrested In Hollywood Hills Murder Of Rapper Pop Smoke
Three men and two teen boys have been arrested in the February slaying of 20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke in the Hollywood Hills.
