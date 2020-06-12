Global  

3 Men, 2 Teens Arrested In Hollywood Hills Murder Of Rapper Pop Smoke
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:29s - Published
3 Men, 2 Teens Arrested In Hollywood Hills Murder Of Rapper Pop Smoke

3 Men, 2 Teens Arrested In Hollywood Hills Murder Of Rapper Pop Smoke

Three men and two teen boys have been arrested in the February slaying of 20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke in the Hollywood Hills.

