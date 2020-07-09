Global  
 

Washington To Ban "CHOP ZONES"
Seattle's CHOP/CHAZ police free zone was a disaster.

The area was meant to bring in another "summer of love." Instead, violence, drug use, rapes, murders, and shooting ran rampant.

State Senator Steve O’Ban is introducing legislation that would essentially prohibit cities in Washington state from allowing another CHOP/CHAZ to occupy city streets.

The ban would also prevent cities from creating places where cops and other services find it difficult to venture.

The bill would also subject the city to a $10,000 per day fine.

It would make it legally easier for property owners to sue a city that withdrew its police services and caused damages.

