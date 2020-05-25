All you need to know from the July 9 coronavirus briefing Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:41s - Published 3 minutes ago All you need to know from the July 9 coronavirus briefing Outdoor swimming pools in England are to begin reopening from Saturday, with indoor pools, gyms and other sports facilities to follow on July 25, the Government has announced.In the latest easing of lockdown restrictions, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has also published guidance to enable competitive grassroots team sports to resume, beginning with cricket this weekend.Outdoor arts performances – including theatres, opera, dance and music – will also be able to resume from the weekend, although audience numbers will be restricted and will be subject to social distancing rules. 0

