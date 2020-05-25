Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

All you need to know from the July 9 coronavirus briefing
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:41s - Published
All you need to know from the July 9 coronavirus briefing

All you need to know from the July 9 coronavirus briefing

Outdoor swimming pools in England are to begin reopening from Saturday, with indoor pools, gyms and other sports facilities to follow on July 25, the Government has announced.In the latest easing of lockdown restrictions, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has also published guidance to enable competitive grassroots team sports to resume, beginning with cricket this weekend.Outdoor arts performances – including theatres, opera, dance and music – will also be able to resume from the weekend, although audience numbers will be restricted and will be subject to social distancing rules.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport United Kingdom government department

Tackling, sparring allowed in next stage for Britain's elite athletes [Video]

Tackling, sparring allowed in next stage for Britain's elite athletes

Soccer players will be able to tackle in close-contact training, and boxers spar with partners, as Britain's elite athletes take next step in returning to live sport

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:03Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Briefing: A Push to Reopen Schools

The Trump administration is putting pressure on school districts to resume in-person learning by the...
NYTimes.com - Published

Coronavirus Briefing: Schools plan for the fall, beachgoer shaming, and a patient-confidence rebound

This week’s Haymarket Media Coronavirus Briefing is 1,261 words and will take you seven minutes to...
PRWeek - Published

CDC is 'prepared to work with every school district' for safe reopenings, director says in coronavirus briefing

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield on Wednesday said the agency is...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

pinwheeltrauma

𓍼²⁴ʰ𓍯 Sebongdotcom RT @OdongGyu: Anything you need to know regarding #24H #seventeen comeback. It will be released on 9th September, but they already open p… 1 minute ago

MellMagick

Mell✨ RT @maddow: Arizona's first reported COVID-19 case was Jan. 26. To get from that first case to 50k cases (on June 21) took: Four months an… 2 minutes ago

emmacatherine93

Emma Catherine If you need me from July 25th, you’ll know where to find me. Got a lot of lost time to make up! 😁⛸🏒 https://t.co/2rNxa8fncu 12 minutes ago

JDoddy01

JD RT @MonsterGymLtd: Hello from Steve & Angie. It’s the 25th July!!! BUT measures & restrictions need to be in place. We’ve yet to establish… 21 minutes ago

tenecoram

Miosotti Tenecora @diplomaprivileg I can only afford to take off max 2 months (July and August) from my job (with 3 weeks unpaid) I n… https://t.co/hNdaUFZmjv 26 minutes ago

MonsterGymLtd

Monster Gym Ltd Hello from Steve & Angie. It’s the 25th July!!! BUT measures & restrictions need to be in place. We’ve yet to esta… https://t.co/r9Oi2cla6r 30 minutes ago

chills9261

chills @jen_schro @EastonFastpitch That’s correct it is a year. The bat cracked at beginning of COvID lock down, they told… https://t.co/TI5ZXH0blp 41 minutes ago

RahulTnk07

RahulTank RT @UniofHullSCLS: Are you hoping to start university in September? We're covering everything you need to know to be ready for uni life; fr… 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Ingham County Health Department Coronavirus Briefing - 7/8/20 [Video]

Ingham County Health Department Coronavirus Briefing - 7/8/20

The Ingham County Health Department held a COVID-19 briefing today to update all of Ingham County about the status of Coronavirus in the county with Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 37:29Published
Nine days since last briefing from AZ governor [Video]

Nine days since last briefing from AZ governor

Nine days since last briefing from Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, as New York Times released report putting Arizona at top of outbreak list.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 04:05Published
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Daily Briefing [Video]

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Daily Briefing

Gov. Andrew Cuomo discussed how the state will go about approving various plans to reopen schools throughout the state, among other topics.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 51:22Published