Policy Has Woman Tossing Shoe Boxes

Occurred on July 8, 2020 / Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA Info from Licensor: "We asked this lady multiple times to put on a mask per our company’s policy and she refused.

She then was told we could hold the shoes until she came back with a mask and that wasn’t good enough for her.

She then screamed that she was going to take the shoes, so I began recording to document her and her plate number and once I hit play, she threw the boxes at my manager and walked out.

She managed to leave behind her wallet, which we then turned in to the police and my manager did press charges."