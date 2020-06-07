Global  

Milley: 'Personally outraged' by George Floyd's death
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley on Thursday told the House Armed Services Committee that he was 'personally outraged by George Floyd's brutal and senseless killing" and that the military was still struggling with racism.

Pentagon leaders face grilling on use of military in unrest

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon's top leaders are going before Congress for the first time in months to face a long list of controversies, including their..
Gen. Milley: Some soldiers mobilized to DC amid Black Lives Matter protests were issued bayonets

 Members of both the 82nd Airborne Division and the Old Guard were given bayonets, but were instructed to keep them in their "scabbards."
General Milley accompanied President Donald Trump during his photo op in front of St John's Church last week.

General Mark Milley said accompanying the president for a photo op preceded by a violent crackdown on protesters created the perception "of the military involved in domestic politics." This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Thomas Lane, former Minneapolis police officer who held George Floyd's legs, seeks dismissal of charges

 An attorney for former Minneapolis officer Thomas Lane said in a court filing that Lane twice asked if George Floyd should be rolled on his side.
California officer under investigation for allegedly sharing 'vulgar image' of George Floyd; NAACP San Diego calls for his firing

 A San Diego officer is under investigation for allegedly sharing an "altered photograph" of a "naked black male porn star" kneeling on George Floyd.
 
The South Korean Defence Ministry on Wednesday (June 17) expressed deep concern over the North's military plans announced after Pyongyang blew up an inter-Korean liaison office on its side of the border.

Former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell endorsed Joe Biden. According to Reuters, he’s the first major Republican to publicly go against President Donald Trump. Powell said Trump “drifted away” from the U.S. Constitution and poses a threat to America and its democracy. He said: “I cannot in any way support President Trump this year.” Powell did not vote for Trump in 2016 and announced he would vote for Biden.

One of the former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd is asking to have his case dismissed, Kate Raddatz reports (2:23).WCCO 4 News at 6 – July 8, 2020

Minnesota Senate Republicans continue a series of hearings, looking into who is to blame for the violence and unrest following George Floyd’s death, Esme Murphy reports (2:03).WCCO 4 News at 5 –..

Two grocery stores damaged in the riots following George Floyd's death will reopen to help communities struggling with access to fresh groceries, reports Reg Chapman (1:35).WCCO 4 News At 10 - July 7,..

