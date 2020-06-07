Milley: 'Personally outraged' by George Floyd's death

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley on Thursday told the House Armed Services Committee that he was 'personally outraged by George Floyd's brutal and senseless killing" and that the military was still struggling with racism.

Colin Powell Announces He Will Vote For Joe Biden In 2020 Presidential Election Former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell endorsed Joe Biden. According to Reuters, he’s the first major Republican to publicly go against President Donald Trump. Powell said Trump “drifted away” from the U.S. Constitution and poses a threat to America and its democracy. He said: “I cannot in any way support President Trump this year.” Powell did not vote for Trump in 2016 and announced he would vote for Biden.

A San Diego officer is under investigation for allegedly sharing an "altered photograph" of a "naked black male porn star" kneeling on George Floyd.

An attorney for former Minneapolis officer Thomas Lane said in a court filing that Lane twice asked if George Floyd should be rolled on his side.

Top U.S. general regrets joining Trump church walk during protests General Mark Milley said accompanying the president for a photo op preceded by a violent crackdown on protesters created the perception "of the military involved in domestic politics." This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

General Milley Apologizes for His Role in Trump Photo Op General Milley accompanied President Donald Trump during his photo op in front of St John's Church last week.

Members of both the 82nd Airborne Division and the Old Guard were given bayonets, but were instructed to keep them in their "scabbards."

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon's top leaders are going before Congress for the first time in months to face a long list of controversies, including their..