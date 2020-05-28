See-through masks helping those with autism & hearing loss

A New Yorker, now living in Seattle, is on a mission to expand the availability of see-through masks amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Lovett began making cloth masks at the start of the pandemic and only began making the see-through design she's now known for after getting a request from a friend who also struggles with hearing loss."She is hard of hearing but she serves the deaf community, and she asked if I could make a clear-windowed mask," Lovett said.

The masks have been particularly popular among people working with children, individuals with hearing loss and their families, and individuals with autism.

Many individuals with autism have sensory sensitivities irritated by traditional masks and rely o...