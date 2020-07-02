Global  

Prince Harry doppelgänger will make you double-take
Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:04s
This guy had gotten himself in some "Harry" situations.

Henry Morley, a 31-year-old car mechanic in Malton, UK, looks so much like Prince Harry that he gets stopped everywhere he goes — despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping down.

