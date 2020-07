The search for 33-year-old "Glee" actress Naya Rivera resumed early Thursday morning after she went missing Wednesday afternoon on a lake in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County.

Search Resumes For 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Presumed Drowned In Lake Piru; 4-Year-Old Son Found Alone On Boat

(CNN)Rescuers will resume their search Thursday morning for "Glee" actress Naya Rivera after she went...

The search for 33-year-old “Glee” actress Naya Rivera resumed early Thursday morning after she...