Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harvard and MIT Sue Trump Administration Over Foreign Student Visa Rule
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Harvard and MIT Sue Trump Administration Over Foreign Student Visa Rule

Harvard and MIT Sue Trump Administration Over Foreign Student Visa Rule

Harvard and MIT Sue Trump Administration Over Foreign Student Visa Rule The universities sued the administration due to its guidance preventing foreign students from staying in the U.S. if they're enrolled in online-only courses.

The lawsuit comes as many colleges move their fall semesters online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harvard President Lawrence Bacow said the decision was made “without regard to concerns for the health and safety of students, instructors, and others." Harvard President Bacow, via statement Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has suggested students transfer to schools with in-person instruction or face deportation.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Harvard, MIT sue to block Trump administration rule on international students during pandemic

Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology sued the Trump administration on...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •The VergeNYTimes.comUSATODAY.com



Tweets about this

DrHuiWenLo1

Hui-Wen Lo, Ph.D. Harvard, MIT & now State of California. #StudentBan https://t.co/8gdlaS71IS 28 seconds ago

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli Harvard, MIT sue Trump administration over ICE foreign-student rule, deeming it cruel and reckless https://t.co/GNfnCCS9yM via @usatoday 2 minutes ago

dsrangarao

d s ranga rao Harvard, MIT sue Trump administration over international student ban https://t.co/T1K35gmGze 8 minutes ago

USF_Economics

USF Economics Department RT @karinfischer: The judge hearing the Harvard-MIT lawsuit over the Trump administration policy on international students agreed to an exp… 10 minutes ago

ployloy_pk

❥ PLOYYOLPY ,, RT @washingtonpost: Harvard, MIT sue Trump administration to protect student visas, escalating fight over online learning https://t.co/DTdI… 25 minutes ago

haitiinfos1804

Haiti Infos RT @macalawbk: Yesterday, Harvard and the MIT sued the Trump administration over its guidance not allowing foreign students to take online-… 27 minutes ago

Saucarachi

Din Djarin RT @Openpressmedia: From #Harvard and #MIT suing the Trump Administration over only being able to teach INTL Student online (@cnn), to #Cal… 41 minutes ago

Openpressmedia

OPM From #Harvard and #MIT suing the Trump Administration over only being able to teach INTL Student online (@cnn), to… https://t.co/EyQj9cd06E 42 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

California Will Sue Trump Administration Over International Student Visa Policy [Video]

California Will Sue Trump Administration Over International Student Visa Policy

The state of California filed suit against the Trump administration Thursday over a policy that would bar international students from staying in the United States unless they were scheduled to take..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:22Published
California Suing Trump Admin Over New Visa Rule For International Students [Video]

California Suing Trump Admin Over New Visa Rule For International Students

California is pursuing a legal challenge against the Trump administration. Their controversial new student visa policy will force foreign students to leave the country... ...Or switch schools if they..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid [Video]

Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid

From a World Health Organisation team set to visit China to search for the Covid-19 virus' origin, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishing Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro a speedy recovery - here are..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:39Published