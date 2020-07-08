Harvard and MIT Sue Trump Administration Over Foreign Student Visa Rule

Harvard and MIT Sue Trump Administration Over Foreign Student Visa Rule The universities sued the administration due to its guidance preventing foreign students from staying in the U.S. if they're enrolled in online-only courses.

The lawsuit comes as many colleges move their fall semesters online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harvard President Lawrence Bacow said the decision was made “without regard to concerns for the health and safety of students, instructors, and others." Harvard President Bacow, via statement Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has suggested students transfer to schools with in-person instruction or face deportation.