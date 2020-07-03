|
|
|
|
Reporter Update: Can Air Conditioning Units Spread Coronavirus
|
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Reporter Update: Can Air Conditioning Units Spread Coronavirus
KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra is looking into whether air conditioning systems can spread coronavirus.
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
The all-new Volkswagen Tiguan R Design Preview
In 2019, the VW Tiguan was the most successful model for both the Volkswagen brand and Volkswagen Group, with more than 910,000 units produced. Over its lifetime, more than six million have been..
Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:54Published
|
World premiere of the new Volkswagen Tiguan - Design Preview
In 2019, the VW Tiguan was the most successful model for both the Volkswagen brand and Volkswagen Group, with more than 910,000 units produced. Over its lifetime, more than six million have been..
Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:42Published
|