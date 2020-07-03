Reporter Update: Can Air Conditioning Units Spread Coronavirus



Related videos from verified sources Air conditioning units could be spreading COVID-19 in Florida, according to Harvard epidemiologist



Air conditioning units, especially in corporate settings, may be contributing to the spread of COVID-19 in the Southern part of the United States, according to a Harvard epidemiologist. Story:.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:15 Published 7 hours ago The all-new Volkswagen Tiguan R Design Preview



In 2019, the VW Tiguan was the most successful model for both the Volkswagen brand and Volkswagen Group, with more than 910,000 units produced. Over its lifetime, more than six million have been.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:54 Published 3 days ago World premiere of the new Volkswagen Tiguan - Design Preview



In 2019, the VW Tiguan was the most successful model for both the Volkswagen brand and Volkswagen Group, with more than 910,000 units produced. Over its lifetime, more than six million have been.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:42 Published 1 week ago