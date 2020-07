Take advantage of lower interest rates Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:04s - Published 1 day ago Take advantage of lower interest rates The housing market is booming thanks to falling interest rates. A positive effect of the pandemic - interest rates are at a historic low. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend RIGHT NOW INTEREST RATES ARE ATHISTORICALLY LOW LEVELS...A POSITIVE EFFECT FROM THISPANDEMIC.WITH A SIMPLE REFINANCE...YOU COULD END UP SAVINGHUNDREDS OF DOLLARS A MONTH ONYOUR MORTGAGE PAYMENT.KEVIN POLAKOVICH/TREADSTONEMORTGAGE: THE SHORT ANSWER ISIF YOU PLAN ON BEING IN YOURHOME FOR LONGER THAN A YEAR.IT REALLY MAKES SENSE, TAKE ALOOK AT IT BECAUSE YOU'RE ABLETO RECAPTURE THE FEES THAT AREASSOCIATED WITH REFINANCING SOQUICKLY, IT MAKES SENSE FORMOST HOMEOWNERS.AND THE SECOND THING, BIG THINGIS AFFORDABILITY, YOU KNOW,LOOKING AT THE NUMBERS WITHCLIENTS.JUST YESTERDAY AT $300,000HOME.A YEAR AGO, RATES WERE COMPAREDWITH 300,000 DOLLAR PURCHASERIGHT NOW, WE'RE SEEING YOURPRINCIPAL AND INTEREST PAYMENTBEING SOMEWHERE IN THENEIGHBORHOOD OF $300 LESS PERMONTH, WHICH IS A DRAMATICDIFFERENCE IN PAYMENTS.IT ALSO HELPS WHEN IT COMES TOBUYING A HOME, BECAUSE THE LOWRATES CAN HELP YOU AFFORD MOREHOUSE.THE OTHER GOOD NEWS IS YOU HAVESOME TIME TO FIND THAT PERFECTHOUSE...WITH THESE LOW LEVEL INTERESTRATES EXPECTED TO BE AROUND FORAT LEAST THE REST OF THE YEAR.







