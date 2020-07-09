Global  

Five of Mississippi's biggest hospitals had zero ICU beds, state health leader said Thursday
State health leaders warn you may soon have a problem getting the proper treatment at a Mississippi hospital because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

State health leaders warn you may soon have a problem getting the proper treatment at a mississippi hospital because of the surge in coronavirus cases.

Of mississippi patients."

"yesterday, five of our biggest hospitals in the state had zero icu beds.

Zero."

State health officer doctor thomas dobbs joined some of the state's top medical professionals at the university of thomas dobbs joined some of the state's top medical professionals at the university of mississippi medical center this morning.

They came together to tell mississippians they need to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands or else those problems with hospitals will get worse.

The medical professionals had more to say about the coronavirus, and you will hear that later today on w-t-v-a nine news at four.

