Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Govt gives good news on Covid: 'Gap between recovered, active cases...'
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:37s - Published
Govt gives good news on Covid: 'Gap between recovered, active cases...'

Govt gives good news on Covid: 'Gap between recovered, active cases...'

The Union government shared some good news regarding the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Rajesh Bhushan, an officer in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said that the gap between recovered and active cases is progressively increasing with the number of cured patients around 1.75 times the number of patients currently under medical supervision.

He also said that India's Covid statistics, like cases per million population and deaths per million population, were among the lowest in the world.

Watch the full video for more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Five of Mississippi's biggest hospitals had zero ICU beds, state health leader said Thursday [Video]

Five of Mississippi's biggest hospitals had zero ICU beds, state health leader said Thursday

State health leaders warn you may soon have a problem getting the proper treatment at a Mississippi hospital because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
Bill Nye Calls Face Masks a Matter of 'Life and Death' on TikTok [Video]

Bill Nye Calls Face Masks a Matter of 'Life and Death' on TikTok

Bill Nye Calls Face Masks a Matter of 'Life and Death' on TikTok Nye stressed the importance of wearing face masks in a new TikTok video on Thursday. Bill Nye, via TikTok Bill Nye, via TikTok Nye's..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:29Published
Reporter Update: Can Air Conditioning Units Spread Coronavirus [Video]

Reporter Update: Can Air Conditioning Units Spread Coronavirus

KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra is looking into whether air conditioning systems can spread coronavirus.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:30Published