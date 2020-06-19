Weekly Jobless Claims Fall For 13th Consecutive Week
Weekly jobless claims have fallen for 13 consecutive weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic down from a peak of 7 million in late March.
Still, a staggering 1.3 million filed claims in the past week.
