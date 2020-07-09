A jihadist who plotted a gun and knife rampage at busy London tourist sites has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years. Mohiussunnath Chowdhury planned to target popular attractions, including Madame Tussauds , the gay Pride parade and an open-top sightseeing bus, using a gun, knife and van, last year.

Man who plotted gun and knife rampage at tourism hotspots jailed

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury pinned list on bedroom door while planning new terror attacks after being freed from prison

A jihadi who was acquitted of launching a terror attack at Buckingham Palace has been jailed for mounting new plots after being released from prison.

London, Jul 8 (efe-epa).- Liverpool beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Wednesday to show that with the Premier League title in the bag, their focus now is on..

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive for third day of hearing Actor Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at UK High Court in London for day three of libel trial. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

A woman who died after a crane collapsed onto houses in east London has been named by her family as June Harvey, 85.

Police raid addresses in east London Footage posted on social media showed at least two raids by armed police in Goodmayes, east London. It is unclear whether the incidents were related.The Met’s Redbridge Borough Twitter account said police activity in Goodmayes, east London, “relates to an operation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command and East Midlands Counter Terrorism Policing”.

