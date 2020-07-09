Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man who plotted gun and knife rampage at tourism hotspots jailed
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Man who plotted gun and knife rampage at tourism hotspots jailed

Man who plotted gun and knife rampage at tourism hotspots jailed

A jihadist who plotted a gun and knife rampage at busy London tourist sites has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years.Mohiussunnath Chowdhury planned to target popular attractions, including Madame Tussauds, the gay Pride parade and an open-top sightseeing bus, using a gun, knife and van, last year.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Police raid addresses in east London [Video]

Police raid addresses in east London

Footage posted on social media showed at least two raids by armed police in Goodmayes, east London. It is unclear whether the incidents were related.The Met’s Redbridge Borough Twitter account said police activity in Goodmayes, east London, “relates to an operation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command and East Midlands Counter Terrorism Policing”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Woman killed in London crane collapse named as construction worker fights for life

 A woman who died after a crane collapsed onto houses in east London has been named by her family as June Harvey, 85.
Independent
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive for third day of hearing [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive for third day of hearing

Actor Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at UK High Court in London for day three of libel trial. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59Published

Liverpool beat Brighton 3-1 to stay on record pace

 London, Jul 8 (efe-epa).- Liverpool beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Wednesday to show that with the Premier League title in the bag, their focus now is on..
WorldNews

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury Mohiussunnath Chowdhury

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury: Buckingham Palace sword attacker jailed for life for new terror plot after being released from prison

 A jihadi who was acquitted of launching a terror attack at Buckingham Palace has been jailed for mounting new plots after being released from prison.
Independent

'Meet wives and decorate main palace': Jihadi wrote down plans for life in heaven after planned terror attack

 Mohiussunnath Chowdhury pinned list on bedroom door while planning new terror attacks after being freed from prison
Independent

Madame Tussauds Madame Tussauds Wax museum in London


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

random2253

random2253 RT @itvnews: A man who plotted a gun and knife rampage at busy London tourist sites has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 year… 8 minutes ago

ArunrBits

Jai Maa Bharathi Mulim Man who plotted gun and knife rampage at tourism hotspots jailed https://t.co/FVCVwSlD75 29 minutes ago

harryturner2020

Harry Turner RT @standardnews: A jihadist who plotted a gun, knife and van rampage around London has been jailed. https://t.co/Rntq41xIM3 33 minutes ago

londonn60929305

london news RT @itvlondon: Man who plotted gun and knife rampage at Madame Tussauds and Pride in London is jailed https://t.co/waYRVtLJWY 55 minutes ago

OlivierGuitta

Olivier Guitta #UK: A jihadist who plotted a gun, knife & van rampage around #London has been jailed for life with a minimum term… https://t.co/A9dJlbzACf 1 hour ago

RafaqatAli1972

Rafaqat Ali Gohar RT @SkyNews: A jihadist who plotted a knife and gun rampage at attractions including Madame Tussauds and the Pride event has been jailed fo… 2 hours ago

Stamford38

Stamford RT @WestmonsterUK: Man who plotted gun and knife rampage at tourism hotspots jailed. Chowdhury was handed the life sentence at Woolwich Cr… 2 hours ago