Andy Samberg | Explain This

Camila Mendes Says It Was A 'No-Brainer' To Defend 'Riverdale' Co-Stars Over False Sexual Assault AllegationsWhile chatting with ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman, Camila Mendes says that it was a "no-brainer" for her to speak out and defend her "Riverdale" co-stars who were being falsely accused of..
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Discuss Racial Injustice, Black Lives Matter MovementThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to speak out about racial injustice, joining a video call hosted by the Queen's commonwealth trust to discuss the Black Lives Matter movement. Plus, "Brooklyn..
Palm Springs MoviePalm Springs Movie trailer HD - Hulu - Plot synopsis: When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things..