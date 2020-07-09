Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records

Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records According to CBS News, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favor of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Thursday.

Vance is conducting a criminal investigation into Trump's financial and business dealings and can now obtain his business records and tax returns.

Chief Justice John Roberts, via CBS News A separate case dealing with congressional subpoenas reinforced the investigative power of Congress, but there are limits.

The court added that Congress must be more targeted in its subpoenas for the president’s personal information.

With both cases being handled by lower courts, Trump’s records will not likely be released before the election.

Trump called the move "not fair." Donald Trump, via Twitter