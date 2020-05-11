Prominent mayor of S.Korea's capital found dead

Mayor Of Seoul South Korea Is Reportedly Missing



The mayor of Seoul, South Korea has been reported missing. According to CNN, local police have launched a massive search for 64- year-old Park Won-soon. Park was reported missing by his daughter on Thursday, at around 5 p.m. local time. Park was elected ​mayor of Seoul in 2011 after his predecessor stepped down. Park was re-elected in 2014 and again in 2018.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970