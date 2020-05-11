Global  

Prominent mayor of S.Korea's capital found dead
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:41s
One of South Korea's most prominent elected officials, Park Won-soon, the longtime mayor of its capital, was found dead police, said on Friday, after he was reported missing by his daughter amid a criminal probe of an alleged impropriety.

Freddie Joyner has more.

