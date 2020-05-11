Prominent mayor of S.Korea's capital found dead

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
South Korea Country in East Asia
Seoul Mayor Reported Missing, His Phone Off, Search UnderwayThe mayor of South Korean capital Seoul has been reported missing and police are searching for him on Thursday. Police officers said they are looking for Mayor..
WorldNews
Mayor Of Seoul South Korea Is Reportedly Missing
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
South Korean farmers embrace hi-tech methods
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:23Published
5 reasons Korea cannot become financial hubThe financial center on Yeouido, Seoul / gettyimagesbank By Kim Bo-eun Attention is growing over Hong Kong's possible replacement as a financial hub of Asia,..
WorldNews
Park Won-soon Korean lawyer
Park Won-soon: Mayor of Seoul reported missing with search under wayPark Won-soon was reported missing after failing to turn up to work on Thursday, reports say.
BBC News
South Korea scrambles to contain new coronavirus outbreak
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:49Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this