Jose: Everybody knows it was a pen Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 06:38s - Published 4 minutes ago Jose: Everybody knows it was a pen Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho says that 'everybody in the world' could see that Josh King's foul on Harry Kane was a penalty after his side drew 0-0 with Bournemouth in the Premier League. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this