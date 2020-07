Netflix Cancels 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' | THR News Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:22s - Published 2 minutes ago Netflix Cancels 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' | THR News The streamer announced Wednesday that Archie-verse drama 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' will end when it returns later this year for "part four." 0

