NYC Mayor paints 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:34s - Published
NYC Mayor paints 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower

NYC Mayor paints 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined Reverend Al Sharpton and others on Thursday in painting the words "Black Lives Matter" on Fifth Avenue - and right outside of Trump Tower.

Lisa Bernhard has more.

