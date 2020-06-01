NYC Mayor paints 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower

NY City Hall "Demoralized"



New York City Hall employees have been “demoralized” by Mayor Bill de Blasio. According to the NY Post de Blasio refuses to listen to his staff. His aides insist the Mayor is leading a bungled responses to what they argue are the biggest issues of our time: coronavirus and the George Floyd protests. “A lot of the office is pretty demoralized,” a source said. “Were it not for the fact that it’s hard to guarantee a paycheck right now, I think a lot more people would be headed for the exits.

