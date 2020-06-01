NYC Mayor paints 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower

|
Mayor of New York City Head of the executive branch of New York City's government
'Not acceptable' for police to drive into a crowd: NYC Mayor
Trump Tower Skyscraper in Manhattan, New York
'Black Lives Matter' mural painted at Trump TowerLarge yellow letters spelling the words 'Black Lives Matter' have found a brand-new home, and this time it's New York City's 5th Avenue in front of Trump Tower...
Black Lives Matter painted outside Trump Tower in New YorkThe mural was painted on Fifth Avenue and others are planned for each of New York's five boroughs.
New York City starts painting Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump TowerThe planned mural had provoked the ire of President Donald Trump, who slammed the mural on Twitter earlier this month as a "symbol of hate"
Trump calls proposed Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower 'a symbol of hate'New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said painting Black Lives Matter on Fifth Avenue is designed in part to send a message to President Trump.
Bill de Blasio Mayor of New York City
NYC schools to reopen in fall with hybrid learningMost New York City students will return to their physical schools two or three days a week and learn online the rest of the time under a plan announced Wednesday..
'Blended learning' in the fall for NYC public schools -mayor
Has De Blasio Made New York Unlivable?
NY City Hall "Demoralized"
Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States
Black Lives Matter mural unveiled in Harlem
Stormzy says Black Lives Matter represents 'hundreds, thousands of years of pain'
New York City Largest city in the United States
Former New York City Mayor called the police on Sacha Baron Cohen!
Al Sharpton American Baptist minister, civil rights activist and talk show host
US civil rights leader on state of race relationsLeading US civil rights activist, the Rev. Al Sharpton, has lamented the state of race relations in America as the nation marks independence day amid a surging..
Al Sharpton Shares That Obama Has Called George Floyd's Family
Americans mark Juneteenth from coast to coast
Lisa Bernhard American journalist
Los Angeles cafe shields diners with private 'greenhouses'
U.S. police forces struggle to recruit Black officers
Trump calls on NASCAR's Wallace to apologize for so-called 'hoax'
Ghislaine Maxwell charged with luring girls that Epstein sexually abused
