Frenchie Guarding Bone Makes Funny Sound

Occurred on July 2, 2020 / Seattle, Washington, USA Info from Licensor: "Two guys were watching television, when they noticed their french bulldog was guarding his chew bone.

One of them pretended that they were going to snatch it away by sneaking up behind it and lightly tapping its butt.

The Frenchie's face widened and made an unusual noise both times they did it.

You'll find yourself laughing at it and watching the video multiple times!"