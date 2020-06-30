Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Emmanuel Acho: It's 'asinine' to think Cam Newton won't start Week 1 for the Patriots
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 06:48s - Published
Emmanuel Acho: It's 'asinine' to think Cam Newton won't start Week 1 for the Patriots

Emmanuel Acho: It's 'asinine' to think Cam Newton won't start Week 1 for the Patriots

The New England Patriots QB competition will be Jarrett Stidham and Cam Newton.

Hear why Emmanuel Acho thinks that it's nothing short of a certainty that Cam will be starting Week 1 over Stidham.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

LaVar Arrington: Those who think Cam Newton will start for Pats are suffering from nostalgia

LaVar Arrington: Those who think Cam Newton will start for Pats are suffering from nostalgia With the news that Cam Newton has finally been signed, and to the New England Patriots, many question...
FOX Sports - Published

Emmanuel Acho: Cam Newton leading the Patriots is a serious threat to the Kansas City Chiefs

Emmanuel Acho: Cam Newton leading the Patriots is a serious threat to the Kansas City Chiefs Cam Newton has officially signed a 1-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $5.7 million. Hear...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Should Patriots fans be worried about Cam and Belichick fitting together? [Video]

Should Patriots fans be worried about Cam and Belichick fitting together?

Cam Newton officially signed a 1-year deal with the New England Patriots yesterday. Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Eric Mangini discuss whether Patriots fans should be worried about Cam and Bill..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:21Published
Skip Bayless: Bill Belichick has plan to use Cam Newton and other Patriots QBs [Video]

Skip Bayless: Bill Belichick has plan to use Cam Newton and other Patriots QBs

Cam Newton is taking a paycut and a hit to his ego by signing with the Patriots with no guarantee of the starting job, Skip Bayless says. But he also says he believes New England head coach Bill..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 08:08Published
Eric Mangini: There's absolutely a chance Cam doesn't start Week 1 for Patriots [Video]

Eric Mangini: There's absolutely a chance Cam doesn't start Week 1 for Patriots

Eric Mangini and Nick Wright discuss if there's any chance Cam Newton isn't the starter Week 1 with the New England Patriots. Hear why Mangini insists it's possible Cam may not start Week 1.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:07Published