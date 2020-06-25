Global  

What A Second Stimulus Payment Could Look Like
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:42s - Published
A second stimulus payment grows more likely by the day, with coronavirus surging and the fate of the economy hanging in the balance.

Katie Johnston reports.

