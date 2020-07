Around the World in 90 Seconds: July 9, 2020

Brazilian President Bolsonaro is accused of risking the lives of journalists following a COVID-19 diagnosis when he removed his mask during a press address.

Hundreds of people have been trapped by landslides in southern Japan, the UK reveals a $38 billion economic stimulus plan, Australia suspends its Hong Kong extradition treaty, and conjoined Central African twins have been successfully separated.