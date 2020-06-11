Biden challenges Trump 'talk,' unveils economic plan

New Revelation Hurts Core Biden Argument



During the 2009 swine flu pandemic, the Obama administration suddenly told states to shut down their testing, without providing much in the way of explanation. And, Joe Biden's top advisor at the time has acknowledged that the Obama administration didn't do "anything right" to combat that pandemic, In 2009 CBS News reported that the decision to "stop counting H1N1 flu cases was made so hastily that states weren't given the opportunity to provide input.

