Biden challenges Trump 'talk,' unveils economic plan
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Biden challenges Trump 'talk,' unveils economic plan

Biden challenges Trump 'talk,' unveils economic plan

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday proposed boosting manufacturing and innovation by spending $700 billion in his first four-year term to procure more American-made goods, and invest in research and development.

