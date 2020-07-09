Glee Star Feared Dead
Glee Star Feared Dead
Naya Rivera, Glee actress feared dead after son, 4, found on boat on California lake
Chord Overstreet sent out a tweet after the news that Naya Rivera is missing after going boating with...
Just Jared - Published
5 hours ago
The Ventura County Sheriff has confirmed the search for Naya Rivera will be continuing this morning...
Just Jared - Published
9 hours ago
Glee star Naya Rivera reportedly rented a pontoon and went swimming in a lake with her four-year-old...
Daily Record - Published
13 hours ago Also reported by •
Belfast Telegraph • RIA Nov.
Naya Rivera Feared Dead After Going Missing At California Lake Former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is feared to have drowned after going missing on a boat ride with her four-year-old son. ET Canada has all the details on the ongoing search for the 33-year-old actress. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:14 Published 31 minutes ago
Missing Glee star Naya Rivera now presumed dead, police say Missing Glee star Naya Rivera is now presumed dead, police said.The Ventura County Sheriff’s office said the effort to find the actress is now a “search and recovery operation”.There is no foul.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 4 hours ago
Search and rescue ongoing for actress Naya Rivera Search efforts are underway for Glee actress Naya Rivera, reported missing in Southern California. She is tragically presumed dead after a boating incident at Lake Piru. Her 4 year old was found on the.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:30 Published 6 hours ago