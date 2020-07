Police: Man pulls gun on Mass. shopper not wearing face mask Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:12s - Published 53 seconds ago Police: Man pulls gun on Mass. shopper not wearing face mask According to the police report, the man wearing the mask said he has stage four lung cancer while the other man said he also has a medical condition, one that prevents him from wearing a mask. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE PARKING LOT.ACCORDING TO POLICE, THE MANAGEROF THE WALGREENS TRIED TO BREAKIT UP.WHEN TWO MEN BEGAN ARGUINGBECAUSE ONE OF THEM WAS WEARINGA MASK AND THE OTHER WAS NOT.ACCORDING TO THE POLICE REPORT,THE MAN WEARING THE MASK SAID HEHAS STAGE FOUR LUNG CANCER.AND THE OTHER MAN SAID HE ALSOHAS A MEDICAL CONDITION, ONETHAT PREVENTS HIM FROM WEARING AMASK.CAM: THERE WAS ONE GUY IN HISCAR AND ONE OFF TO THE SIDE.AND THEY WERE YELLING ALL SORTSOF STUFF AT EACH OTHER.ABOUT HOW THEY WANTED TO, ABOUTHOW HE IS GOING TO FIGHT HIM,CALLING TH COPS, NASTY STUFFBASICALLY.DAVID: POLICE SAY ONCE IN THEPARKING LOT, THE MAN WITH THEMASK USED HIS CAR TO BOX THEOTHER IN.THEN POINTED A GUN AT HIM ANDPRETENDED TO SHOOT IT, BUTDIDN’T ACTUALLY FIRE.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Security Guard, Wife Charged In Man's Shooting Death After Dispute Over Not Wearing A Mask



A security guard who authorities say shot a man after they fought over him not wearing a mask has been charged with murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Nicole.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:03 Published 16 hours ago East Bridgewater Man Accused Of Pulling Gun On Man Over Mask Use



An East Bridgewater man is facing charges after he allegedly pulled a gun on a man not wearing a face mask inside a store Friday afternoon. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:18 Published 18 hours ago Florida man's outburst over mask goes viral



New video from a Costco in Fort Myers, Florida, showing a man yelling at an elderly woman. She says she was asking him why he wasn't wearing a mask inside the store. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:34 Published 1 day ago