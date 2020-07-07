More NFL Stars Weigh In on DeSean Jackson's Anti-Semitic Social Media Posts

Julian Edelman Responds To DeSean Jackson: 'No Room For Anti-Semitism In This World'On Thursday morning, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman -- one of the most prominent Jewish players in NFL history -- shared his thoughts on DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts.
DeSean Jackson Apologises After Posting Anti-Semitic MessageThe Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver experienced overwhelming backlash after he posted a quote from Hitler to his Instagram story feed on Monday.
Emmanuel Acho: DeSean Jackson needs to educate himself, ‘cancel culture’ will do him no goodMarcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss DeSean Jackson’s ignorant remarks aimed toward the Jewish community. Acho said Jackson is too old to be making a mistake like this. But he also said..