More NFL Stars Weigh In on DeSean Jackson's Anti-Semitic Social Media Posts
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Julian Edelman invited Jackson to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
0
Eagles' DeSean Jackson apologizes after sharing anti-Semitic posts on social media

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has apologized after backlash for sharing...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesDelawareonlineBBC Sport


‘He’s Speaking The Truth’: Stephen Jackson Defends DeSean Jackson’s Controversial Social Media Posts

The posts included a page from a book that quoted Adolf Hitler
Daily Caller - Published


Julian Edelman Responds To DeSean Jackson: 'No Room For Anti-Semitism In This World' [Video]

Julian Edelman Responds To DeSean Jackson: 'No Room For Anti-Semitism In This World'

On Thursday morning, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman -- one of the most prominent Jewish players in NFL history -- shared his thoughts on DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:11Published
DeSean Jackson Apologises After Posting Anti-Semitic Message [Video]

DeSean Jackson Apologises After Posting Anti-Semitic Message

The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver experienced overwhelming backlash after he posted a quote from Hitler to his Instagram story feed on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:18Published
Emmanuel Acho: DeSean Jackson needs to educate himself, ‘cancel culture’ will do him no good [Video]

Emmanuel Acho: DeSean Jackson needs to educate himself, ‘cancel culture’ will do him no good

Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss DeSean Jackson’s ignorant remarks aimed toward the Jewish community. Acho said Jackson is too old to be making a mistake like this. But he also said..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:46Published