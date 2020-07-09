You'll need to make an appointment before you go

Need to talk with someone at Clinton city hall? You'll need to make an appointment before you go

Clinton, indiana residents will need to make an appointment if they have business at city hall.

The building has been closed since march.

I spoke with mayor jack gilfoy about the procedures in place there.

He says... his office has not gotten any complaints.

If you need anything... just call the office and someone will help you.

"our issue here is our social distancing.

The building is so small, especially the entryway, that we would have trouble keeping people at a social distance."

Mayor gilfoy says he is not sure when the building will reopen.

If you do make an appointment to come inside... the mayor says masks are