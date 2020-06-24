Global  

Mourinho walks out of press conference due to technical problems
Mourinho walks out of press conference due to technical problems

Mourinho walks out of press conference due to technical problems

Following a goalless draw at Bournemouth, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho left his virtual post match news conference having been unable to hear any questions.

José Mourinho

Jose Mourinho walks out after getting frustrated with technical difficulties with the virtual post-match press conference [Video]

Jose Mourinho walks out after getting frustrated with technical difficulties with the virtual post-match press conference

Spurs manager Jose Mourihno walks out of the post-match press conference after getting frustrated at technical diffculties on the virtual call.

Mourinho: Spurs unlikely to appeal Dier ban [Video]

Mourinho: Spurs unlikely to appeal Dier ban

Jose Mourinho chose to keep his counsel on Eric Dier’s four-match ban in fear of receiving a punishment himself, but said Tottenham are unlikely to appeal against the decision.Dier has been handed the sanction after he climbed into the stand after Spurs’ FA Cup exit to Norwich in March to confront a fan who was arguing with his brother.Mourinho has previously said he did not expect Dier to receive any punishment, but is now keeping quiet.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates [Video]

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said he has no interest in winning the “Fair Play Cup” and was pleased to see Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min clash at half-time of the 1-0 win over Everton.

Tottenham Hotspur F.C.

Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Callum Wilson has a late effort ruled out by VAR

 Callum Wilson's late effort is ruled out by VAR as Bournemouth draw with Tottenham to stay three points from safety.
Bournemouth denied by late VAR decision in draw with Spurs

 Callum Wilson's late effort is ruled out by VAR as Bournemouth draw with Tottenham to stay three points from safety.
Bournemouth Airport


