Mourinho walks out of press conference due to technical problems

Following a goalless draw at Bournemouth , Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho left his virtual post match news conference having been unable to hear any questions.

Callum Wilson's late effort is ruled out by VAR as Bournemouth draw with Tottenham to stay three points from safety.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said he has no interest in winning the “Fair Play Cup” and was pleased to see Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min clash at half-time of the 1-0 win over Everton.

Mourinho: Spurs unlikely to appeal Dier ban Jose Mourinho chose to keep his counsel on Eric Dier’s four-match ban in fear of receiving a punishment himself, but said Tottenham are unlikely to appeal against the decision.Dier has been handed the sanction after he climbed into the stand after Spurs’ FA Cup exit to Norwich in March to confront a fan who was arguing with his brother.Mourinho has previously said he did not expect Dier to receive any punishment, but is now keeping quiet.

