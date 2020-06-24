Mourinho walks out of press conference due to technical problems

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
José Mourinho Portuguese association football player and manager
Jose Mourinho walks out after getting frustrated with technical difficulties with the virtual post-match press conference
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:23Published
Mourinho: Spurs unlikely to appeal Dier ban
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published
Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club
Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Callum Wilson has a late effort ruled out by VARCallum Wilson's late effort is ruled out by VAR as Bournemouth draw with Tottenham to stay three points from safety.
BBC News
Bournemouth denied by late VAR decision in draw with SpursCallum Wilson's late effort is ruled out by VAR as Bournemouth draw with Tottenham to stay three points from safety.
BBC News
Bournemouth Airport Airport in the United Kingdom
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources