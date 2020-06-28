Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

RAW: State Legislators Mark Levine And Scott Wiener Address San Quentin COVID-19 Outbreak
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 10:43s - Published
RAW: State Legislators Mark Levine And Scott Wiener Address San Quentin COVID-19 Outbreak

RAW: State Legislators Mark Levine And Scott Wiener Address San Quentin COVID-19 Outbreak

State Assembly member Mark Levine and State Senator Scott Wiener speak at a press event discussing the coronavirus outbreak at San Quentin (7-9-2020)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: Delhi crosses 1 lakh mark, reports 1379 new cases [Video]

COVID-19: Delhi crosses 1 lakh mark, reports 1379 new cases

India became the third worst affected country in the world due to COVID-19 on July 06. The confirmed cases in India will soon cross 7 lakh mark. Maharashtra recorded 5,368 new COVID-19 cases and 204..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:55Published
As Infection Rate Soars at San Quentin, Deceased Inmate Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

As Infection Rate Soars at San Quentin, Deceased Inmate Tests Positive for COVID-19

San Quentin has surpassed 1,100 coronavirus infections among prisoners and staff with seriously ill convicts being transferred to ICU units across the Bay Area. Juliette Goodrich reports. (6-29-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:52Published
San Quentin Prison Officials Halt Prisoner Transfer After New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed [Video]

San Quentin Prison Officials Halt Prisoner Transfer After New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed

Kenny Choi reports on prison officials struggling with growing San Quentin coronavirus outbreak (6-27-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:40Published