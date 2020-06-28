RAW: State Legislators Mark Levine And Scott Wiener Address San Quentin COVID-19 Outbreak
State Assembly member Mark Levine and State Senator Scott Wiener speak at a press event discussing the coronavirus outbreak at San Quentin (7-9-2020)
As Infection Rate Soars at San Quentin, Deceased Inmate Tests Positive for COVID-19San Quentin has surpassed 1,100 coronavirus infections among prisoners and staff with seriously ill convicts being transferred to ICU units across the Bay Area. Juliette Goodrich reports. (6-29-20)
San Quentin Prison Officials Halt Prisoner Transfer After New COVID-19 Cases ConfirmedKenny Choi reports on prison officials struggling with growing San Quentin coronavirus outbreak (6-27-2020)