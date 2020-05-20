Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Cohen Back In Custody Over Home Confinement Rules
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Michael Cohen Back In Custody Over Home Confinement Rules

Michael Cohen Back In Custody Over Home Confinement Rules

President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen has been taken back into federal custody.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Michael Cohen back in custody after refusing terms of home confinement

Cohen had been expected to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement.
CBS News - Published

Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Is Back In Federal Prison

Cohen is back in federal custody less than a month after being released early to home confinement due...
NPR - Published


Tweets about this

R3ady2Rag3

Jennifer Henry☮BLM RT @thedailybeast: BREAKING: Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen is back in custody less than 2 months after being released from… 6 seconds ago

darkfromday

seeking 'rona + racism return policy RT @RVAwonk: #BREAKING: Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen has been taken back into custody by federal authorities and will be sent back to ja… 8 seconds ago

adria_riley

Adria Riley RT @nprpolitics: NEW: President Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has been taken back into federal custody for refusing the co… 15 seconds ago

LewVen

Lew RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: Michael Cohen has been taken back into custody for violating terms of his early release from prison😆 17 seconds ago

oOMel1

oOMel⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @marlahohner: IDIOT: You would think an experienced attorney would KNOW BETTER. Michael Cohen, former Trump attorney, taken back into cu… 21 seconds ago

LindaNTx

🌺 Linda 🌺 RT @Ginalolaknits: Michael Cohen, former Trump attorney, taken back into custody Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn ❌Violated condi… 28 seconds ago

jpace125

Joseph Pace RT @NYDailyNews: Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen was thrown back into jail for violating the terms of his release into home confinement… 32 seconds ago

jpace125

Joseph Pace RT @NYDailyNews: UPDATE | Michael Cohen’s friend and former attorney says Cohen was thrown back into prison after refusing to sign a home c… 35 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison [Video]

How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison

Former fixer and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen has been photographed most likely breaking his terms of parole. According to Business Insider, Cohen and his wife were..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Michael Cohen Granted Early Release To Home Confinement [Video]

Michael Cohen Granted Early Release To Home Confinement

President Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen is about to be released from prison. According to Business Insider, the early release is linked to the spread of the novel..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published