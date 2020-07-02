|
MSDH reports 703 new coronavirus cases, 16 new deaths Thursday
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 703 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths Thursday, July 9.
Latest coronavirus numbers from the mississippi state department of health.
It reported more than 700 new cases putting the statewide total since mid march at more than 33 thousand.
Sixteen new coronavirus deaths also came in today's report the state said one person died in each of the following counties: attala, montgomery and winston.
The death toll is up to one thousand 204.
As
