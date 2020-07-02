Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MSDH reports 703 new coronavirus cases, 16 new deaths Thursday
Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
MSDH reports 703 new coronavirus cases, 16 new deaths Thursday

MSDH reports 703 new coronavirus cases, 16 new deaths Thursday

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 703 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths Thursday, July 9.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Latest coronavirus numbers from the mississippi state department of health.

It reported more than 700 new cases putting the statewide total since mid march at more than 33 thousand.

Sixteen new coronavirus deaths also came in today's report the state said one person died in each of the following counties: attala, montgomery and winston.

The death toll is up to one thousand 204.

As




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nearly 25 thousand cases in one-day takes India corona tally to over 7.67 lakh

India recorded the highest single-day spike of over 24,879 new coronavirus cases and 487 deaths in...
Mid-Day - Published

Oregon reports 168 new, confirmed virus cases; no new deaths

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon authorities have reported 168 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday ,...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Premium Times NigeriaJapan Todaybizjournals


With spike of 19,148 cases, India's Covid-19 tally crosses 6 lakh mark

India's Covid-19 tally breached the 6 lakh cases mark with 19,148 new coronavirus cases being...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pa. Health Dept.: 719 Cases Bring Statewide Total To 92,867, Death Toll Reaches Over 6,800 [Video]

Pa. Health Dept.: 719 Cases Bring Statewide Total To 92,867, Death Toll Reaches Over 6,800

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 719 new cases of Coronavirus on Thursday, and 36 more deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:10Published
Texas Reports More Than 100 Coronavirus Deaths In 1 Day For First Time [Video]

Texas Reports More Than 100 Coronavirus Deaths In 1 Day For First Time

The state also reported 9,782 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:26Published
Massachusetts Reports 177 Coronavirus Cases, 25 Additional Deaths [Video]

Massachusetts Reports 177 Coronavirus Cases, 25 Additional Deaths

As of Thursday, there are 635 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:36Published